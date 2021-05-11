Earnings results for InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-6.45.

InspireMD last announced its earnings results on March 7th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. InspireMD has generated ($4.80) earnings per share over the last year. InspireMD has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for InspireMD in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 327.22%. The high price target for NSPR is $30.00 and the low price target for NSPR is $10.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

InspireMD has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.25, InspireMD has a forecasted upside of 327.2% from its current price of $4.74. InspireMD has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD does not currently pay a dividend. InspireMD does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

In the past three months, InspireMD insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.56% of the stock of InspireMD is held by insiders. Only 2.53% of the stock of InspireMD is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR



Earnings for InspireMD are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.23) per share. The P/E ratio of InspireMD is -3.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of InspireMD is -3.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. InspireMD has a P/B Ratio of 3.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here