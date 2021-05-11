Earnings results for Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Intercorp Financial Services last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The business earned $329.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.74 million. Intercorp Financial Services has generated $3.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.2. Intercorp Financial Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Intercorp Financial Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intercorp Financial Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.87%. The high price target for IFS is $36.00 and the low price target for IFS is $28.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Intercorp Financial Services has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.75, Intercorp Financial Services has a forecasted upside of 18.9% from its current price of $27.55. Intercorp Financial Services has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services pays a meaningful dividend of 2.95%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Intercorp Financial Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Intercorp Financial Services is 18.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Intercorp Financial Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.84% next year. This indicates that Intercorp Financial Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

In the past three months, Intercorp Financial Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.55% of the stock of Intercorp Financial Services is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS



Earnings for Intercorp Financial Services are expected to grow by 235.80% in the coming year, from $0.81 to $2.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Intercorp Financial Services is 26.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.68. The P/E ratio of Intercorp Financial Services is 26.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.56. Intercorp Financial Services has a PEG Ratio of 2.85. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Intercorp Financial Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here