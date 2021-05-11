Earnings results for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.62.

International Flavors & Fragrances last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company earned $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has generated $6.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.8. International Flavors & Fragrances has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. International Flavors & Fragrances will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for International Flavors & Fragrances in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $146.03, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.29%. The high price target for IFF is $160.00 and the low price target for IFF is $111.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

International Flavors & Fragrances has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $146.03, International Flavors & Fragrances has a forecasted downside of 0.3% from its current price of $146.45. International Flavors & Fragrances has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances pays a meaningful dividend of 2.10%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. International Flavors & Fragrances has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of International Flavors & Fragrances is 49.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, International Flavors & Fragrances will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.83% next year. This indicates that International Flavors & Fragrances will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

In the past three months, International Flavors & Fragrances insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.42% of the stock of International Flavors & Fragrances is held by insiders. 94.35% of the stock of International Flavors & Fragrances is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF



Earnings for International Flavors & Fragrances are expected to grow by 8.60% in the coming year, from $5.58 to $6.06 per share. The P/E ratio of International Flavors & Fragrances is 43.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.28. The P/E ratio of International Flavors & Fragrances is 43.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.00. International Flavors & Fragrances has a PEG Ratio of 5.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. International Flavors & Fragrances has a P/B Ratio of 2.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here