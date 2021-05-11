Earnings results for International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

International Game Technology last released its earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.22. The business earned $885 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. International Game Technology has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year. International Game Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. International Game Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for International Game Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.28, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.73%. The high price target for IGT is $25.00 and the low price target for IGT is $8.20. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology does not currently pay a dividend. International Game Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

In the past three months, International Game Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.24% of the stock of International Game Technology is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT



Earnings for International Game Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.16) to $0.68 per share. The P/E ratio of International Game Technology is -4.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of International Game Technology is -4.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. International Game Technology has a P/B Ratio of 1.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

