Earnings results for IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

IRIDEX last announced its earnings results on March 21st, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 million. IRIDEX has generated ($0.64) earnings per share over the last year. IRIDEX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IRIDEX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.10%. The high price target for IRIX is $9.00 and the low price target for IRIX is $4.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IRIDEX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.50, IRIDEX has a forecasted downside of 13.1% from its current price of $7.48. IRIDEX has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX does not currently pay a dividend. IRIDEX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

In the past three months, IRIDEX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of IRIDEX is held by insiders. Only 32.61% of the stock of IRIDEX is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX



Earnings for IRIDEX are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.52) to ($0.31) per share. The P/E ratio of IRIDEX is -13.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IRIDEX is -13.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IRIDEX has a P/B Ratio of 4.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

