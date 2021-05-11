Earnings results for IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

IT Tech Packaging last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.48 million for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. IT Tech Packaging has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IT Tech Packaging in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2,712.44%. The high price target for ITP is $15.00 and the low price target for ITP is $12.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for IT Tech Packaging.

Dividend Strength: IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging does not currently pay a dividend. IT Tech Packaging does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

In the past three months, IT Tech Packaging insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.00% of the stock of IT Tech Packaging is held by insiders. Only 2.21% of the stock of IT Tech Packaging is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP



The P/E ratio of IT Tech Packaging is -6.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IT Tech Packaging is -6.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IT Tech Packaging has a P/B Ratio of 0.06. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

