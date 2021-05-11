Earnings results for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01.

Jamf last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.47 million. Jamf has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Jamf has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Jamf will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jamf in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.50%. The high price target for JAMF is $65.00 and the low price target for JAMF is $41.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Jamf has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.40, Jamf has a forecasted upside of 53.5% from its current price of $30.88. Jamf has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf does not currently pay a dividend. Jamf does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

In the past three months, Jamf insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 95.05% of the stock of Jamf is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF



Earnings for Jamf are expected to grow by 7.69% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.14 per share.

More latest stories: here