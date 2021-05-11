Earnings results for Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

Kindred Biosciences last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business earned $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. Kindred Biosciences has generated ($1.59) earnings per share over the last year. Kindred Biosciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kindred Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 154.21%. The high price target for KIN is $16.00 and the low price target for KIN is $9.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Kindred Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

In the past three months, Kindred Biosciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $41,980.00 in company stock. Only 12.63% of the stock of Kindred Biosciences is held by insiders. 66.31% of the stock of Kindred Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN



Earnings for Kindred Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.50) to ($0.55) per share. The P/E ratio of Kindred Biosciences is -6.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kindred Biosciences is -6.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kindred Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 2.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

