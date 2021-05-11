Earnings results for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Kinross Gold last issued its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinross Gold has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Kinross Gold has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Kinross Gold will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kinross Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.35, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.69%. The high price target for KGC is $14.50 and the low price target for KGC is $9.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kinross Gold has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.35, Kinross Gold has a forecasted upside of 46.7% from its current price of $7.74. Kinross Gold has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold has a dividend yield of 0.78%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kinross Gold has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kinross Gold is 17.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kinross Gold will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.59% next year. This indicates that Kinross Gold will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

In the past three months, Kinross Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Kinross Gold is held by insiders. 51.64% of the stock of Kinross Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC



Earnings for Kinross Gold are expected to grow by 26.39% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $0.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Kinross Gold is 9.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.77. The P/E ratio of Kinross Gold is 9.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 31.41. Kinross Gold has a P/B Ratio of 1.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here