Earnings results for Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Kornit Digital last issued its earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company earned $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Kornit Digital has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year. Kornit Digital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Kornit Digital will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kornit Digital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $118.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.06%. The high price target for KRNT is $135.00 and the low price target for KRNT is $100.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital does not currently pay a dividend. Kornit Digital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

In the past three months, Kornit Digital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT



Earnings for Kornit Digital are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.05) to $0.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Kornit Digital is -554.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kornit Digital is -554.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kornit Digital has a P/B Ratio of 10.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

