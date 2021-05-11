Earnings results for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.32.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical last issued its earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has generated ($4.30) earnings per share over the last year. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 196.39%. The high price target for LJPC is $15.00 and the low price target for LJPC is $8.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a forecasted upside of 196.4% from its current price of $3.88. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical does not currently pay a dividend. La Jolla Pharmaceutical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

In the past three months, La Jolla Pharmaceutical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 33.39% of the stock of La Jolla Pharmaceutical is held by insiders. 74.38% of the stock of La Jolla Pharmaceutical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC



Earnings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.68) to ($0.76) per share. The P/E ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical is -1.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical is -1.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

