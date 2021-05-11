Earnings results for Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17.

Analyst Opinion on Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 110.40%. The high price target for LGO is $36.00 and the low price target for LGO is $36.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares does not currently pay a dividend. Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO)

In the past three months, Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO



More latest stories: here