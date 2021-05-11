Earnings results for Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.76.

Lemonade last released its quarterly earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company earned $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lemonade has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Lemonade has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Lemonade will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lemonade in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $90.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.06%. The high price target for LMND is $134.00 and the low price target for LMND is $29.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lemonade has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $90.29, Lemonade has a forecasted upside of 27.1% from its current price of $71.06. Lemonade has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade does not currently pay a dividend. Lemonade does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

In the past three months, Lemonade insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,747,120.00 in company stock. 48.42% of the stock of Lemonade is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND



Earnings for Lemonade are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.36) to ($2.99) per share.

More latest stories: here