Earnings results for LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.41.

LogicBio Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on March 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm earned $0.54 million during the quarter. LogicBio Therapeutics has generated ($1.78) earnings per share over the last year. LogicBio Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LogicBio Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 283.02%. The high price target for LOGC is $20.00 and the low price target for LOGC is $17.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LogicBio Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.50, LogicBio Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 283.0% from its current price of $4.83. LogicBio Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. LogicBio Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

In the past three months, LogicBio Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $60,274.00 in company stock. Only 23.40% of the stock of LogicBio Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 33.78% of the stock of LogicBio Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC



Earnings for LogicBio Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.51) to ($1.43) per share. The P/E ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics is -3.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics is -3.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. LogicBio Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

