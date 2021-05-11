Earnings results for Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Magnite last released its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82 million. Magnite has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year. Magnite has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Magnite will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Magnite in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.40%. The high price target for MGNI is $72.00 and the low price target for MGNI is $13.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Magnite has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.29, Magnite has a forecasted upside of 12.4% from its current price of $35.84. Magnite has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Magnite does not currently pay a dividend. Magnite does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Magnite insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,465,834.00 in company stock. Only 5.70% of the stock of Magnite is held by insiders. 74.34% of the stock of Magnite is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Magnite is -58.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Magnite is -58.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Magnite has a P/B Ratio of 16.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

