Earnings results for Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19.

Maravai LifeSciences last announced its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company earned $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.48 million. Maravai LifeSciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Maravai LifeSciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Maravai LifeSciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Maravai LifeSciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.62%. The high price target for MRVI is $54.00 and the low price target for MRVI is $31.00. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Maravai LifeSciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 10 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.13, Maravai LifeSciences has a forecasted upside of 2.6% from its current price of $37.15. Maravai LifeSciences has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences does not currently pay a dividend. Maravai LifeSciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

In the past three months, Maravai LifeSciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI



Earnings for Maravai LifeSciences are expected to grow by 63.89% in the coming year, from $0.36 to $0.59 per share.

