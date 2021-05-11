Earnings results for Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Matinas BioPharma last issued its earnings data on March 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company earned $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Matinas BioPharma has generated ($0.13) earnings per share over the last year. Matinas BioPharma has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Matinas BioPharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 326.89%. The high price target for MTNB is $4.00 and the low price target for MTNB is $3.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Matinas BioPharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.38, Matinas BioPharma has a forecasted upside of 326.9% from its current price of $0.79. Matinas BioPharma has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma does not currently pay a dividend. Matinas BioPharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

In the past three months, Matinas BioPharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.80% of the stock of Matinas BioPharma is held by insiders. Only 22.78% of the stock of Matinas BioPharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB



Earnings for Matinas BioPharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.12) to ($0.15) per share. The P/E ratio of Matinas BioPharma is -6.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Matinas BioPharma is -6.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Matinas BioPharma has a P/B Ratio of 4.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

