Earnings results for Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 05/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment last issued its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.83%. The high price target for MNR is $20.00 and the low price target for MNR is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.67, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a forecasted downside of 12.8% from its current price of $19.12. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays a meaningful dividend of 3.69%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Monmouth Real Estate Investment is 92.31%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Monmouth Real Estate Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 79.12% in the coming year. This indicates that Monmouth Real Estate Investment may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

In the past three months, Monmouth Real Estate Investment insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $150.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.92% of the stock of Monmouth Real Estate Investment is held by insiders. 67.62% of the stock of Monmouth Real Estate Investment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR



Earnings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment are expected to grow by 7.06% in the coming year, from $0.85 to $0.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Monmouth Real Estate Investment is -38.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Monmouth Real Estate Investment is -38.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a P/B Ratio of 3.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

