Earnings results for Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Newtek Business Services last released its earnings data on March 21st, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 million. Newtek Business Services has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. Newtek Business Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Newtek Business Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.10%. The high price target for NEWT is $30.00 and the low price target for NEWT is $16.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Newtek Business Services has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.33, Newtek Business Services has a forecasted downside of 20.1% from its current price of $27.95. Newtek Business Services has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.14%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Newtek Business Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Newtek Business Services is 85.84%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Newtek Business Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 90.91% in the coming year. This indicates that Newtek Business Services may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

In the past three months, Newtek Business Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.30% of the stock of Newtek Business Services is held by insiders. Only 13.70% of the stock of Newtek Business Services is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT



Earnings for Newtek Business Services are expected to grow by 2.33% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $2.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Newtek Business Services is 18.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.79. The P/E ratio of Newtek Business Services is 18.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.56. Newtek Business Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

