Earnings results for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

NortonLifeLock last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.2. NortonLifeLock has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. NortonLifeLock will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NortonLifeLock in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.88%. The high price target for NLOK is $27.00 and the low price target for NLOK is $19.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock pays a meaningful dividend of 2.40%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NortonLifeLock has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of NortonLifeLock is 66.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NortonLifeLock will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.59% next year. This indicates that NortonLifeLock will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

In the past three months, NortonLifeLock insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.25% of the stock of NortonLifeLock is held by insiders. 91.14% of the stock of NortonLifeLock is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK



Earnings for NortonLifeLock are expected to grow by 6.40% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.33 per share. The P/E ratio of NortonLifeLock is 4.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.28. The P/E ratio of NortonLifeLock is 4.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 51.70. NortonLifeLock has a PEG Ratio of 2.78. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NortonLifeLock has a P/B Ratio of 1,054.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

