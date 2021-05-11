Earnings results for Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Novanta last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business earned $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Novanta has generated $2.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.1. Novanta has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Novanta will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Novanta in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $99.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.63%. The high price target for NOVT is $109.00 and the low price target for NOVT is $90.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta does not currently pay a dividend. Novanta does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

In the past three months, Novanta insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,533,318.00 in company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of Novanta is held by insiders. 90.22% of the stock of Novanta is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT



Earnings for Novanta are expected to grow by 18.92% in the coming year, from $1.85 to $2.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Novanta is 108.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.66. The P/E ratio of Novanta is 108.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.96. Novanta has a P/B Ratio of 10.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

