Earnings results for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.58.

Novavax last released its earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Novavax has generated ($5.80) earnings per share over the last year. Novavax has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Novavax will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Novavax in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $229.64, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.48%. The high price target for NVAX is $338.00 and the low price target for NVAX is $38.50. There are currently 1 sell rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax does not currently pay a dividend. Novavax does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

In the past three months, Novavax insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $16,014,958.00 in company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of Novavax is held by insiders. 49.91% of the stock of Novavax is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX



Earnings for Novavax are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.49) to $17.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Novavax is -33.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

