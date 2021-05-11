Earnings results for Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Nuance Communications last released its quarterly earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company earned $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Its revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nuance Communications has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.1. Nuance Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Nuance Communications will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nuance Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.04%. The high price target for NUAN is $65.00 and the low price target for NUAN is $21.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Nuance Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

In the past three months, Nuance Communications insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,317,109.00 in company stock. Only 0.48% of the stock of Nuance Communications is held by insiders. 97.93% of the stock of Nuance Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN



Earnings for Nuance Communications are expected to grow by 37.50% in the coming year, from $0.40 to $0.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Nuance Communications is 528.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.29. The P/E ratio of Nuance Communications is 528.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.92. Nuance Communications has a PEG Ratio of 24.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Nuance Communications has a P/B Ratio of 13.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

