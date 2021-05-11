Earnings results for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.52.

Occidental Petroleum last announced its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year. Occidental Petroleum has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Occidental Petroleum will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Occidental Petroleum in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.52, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.14%. The high price target for OXY is $32.00 and the low price target for OXY is $8.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum has a dividend yield of 0.15%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Occidental Petroleum has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Occidental Petroleum is 2.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

In the past three months, Occidental Petroleum insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $159,488,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.21% of the stock of Occidental Petroleum is held by insiders. 66.64% of the stock of Occidental Petroleum is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY



Earnings for Occidental Petroleum are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.74) to ($1.62) per share. The P/E ratio of Occidental Petroleum is -1.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Occidental Petroleum is -1.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Occidental Petroleum has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

