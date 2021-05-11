Earnings results for Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.99.

Odonate Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.09. Odonate Therapeutics has generated ($4.05) earnings per share over the last year. Odonate Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Odonate Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 521.65%. The high price target for ODT is $50.00 and the low price target for ODT is $4.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Odonate Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

In the past three months, Odonate Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 48.90% of the stock of Odonate Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 96.00% of the stock of Odonate Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT



Earnings for Odonate Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.74) to ($3.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Odonate Therapeutics is -0.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Odonate Therapeutics is -0.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Odonate Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 0.61. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

