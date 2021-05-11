Earnings results for OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03.

Analyst Opinion on OLO (NYSE:OLO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OLO in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.53%. The high price target for OLO is $36.00 and the low price target for OLO is $27.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OLO has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, OLO has a forecasted upside of 7.5% from its current price of $29.76. OLO has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: OLO (NYSE:OLO)

OLO does not currently pay a dividend. OLO does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OLO (NYSE:OLO)

In the past three months, OLO insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

