Earnings results for ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04.

ON24 last released its quarterly earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business earned $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.22 million. ON24 has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. ON24 has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. ON24 will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ON24 in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 84.74%. The high price target for ONTF is $88.00 and the low price target for ONTF is $65.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ON24 has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.29, ON24 has a forecasted upside of 84.7% from its current price of $39.67. ON24 has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24 does not currently pay a dividend. ON24 does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

In the past three months, ON24 insiders have bought 4,272.79% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $50,462.00 in company stock and sold $1,154.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF



More latest stories: here