Earnings results for Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14.

Open Lending last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. Its revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. Open Lending has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Open Lending has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Open Lending will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Open Lending in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.90%. The high price target for LPRO is $58.00 and the low price target for LPRO is $31.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Open Lending has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.67, Open Lending has a forecasted upside of 17.9% from its current price of $35.34. Open Lending has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending does not currently pay a dividend. Open Lending does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

In the past three months, Open Lending insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $369,573,811.00 in company stock. Only 20.00% of the stock of Open Lending is held by insiders. Only 33.48% of the stock of Open Lending is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO



Earnings for Open Lending are expected to grow by 132.35% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.79 per share. Open Lending has a P/B Ratio of 54.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

