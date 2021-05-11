Earnings results for Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.48.

Opendoor Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 4th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company earned $248.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.25 million. Opendoor Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Opendoor Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Opendoor Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Opendoor Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 138.52%. The high price target for OPEN is $72.00 and the low price target for OPEN is $30.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Opendoor Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.00, Opendoor Technologies has a forecasted upside of 138.5% from its current price of $16.77. Opendoor Technologies has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Opendoor Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)

In the past three months, Opendoor Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.79% of the stock of Opendoor Technologies is held by insiders. 39.56% of the stock of Opendoor Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN



Earnings for Opendoor Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.14) to ($0.54) per share.

