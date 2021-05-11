Earnings results for Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties last released its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm earned $49.54 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year. Osisko Gold Royalties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Osisko Gold Royalties will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Osisko Gold Royalties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 56.59%. The high price target for OR is $28.50 and the low price target for OR is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Osisko Gold Royalties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. Osisko Gold Royalties has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties has a dividend yield of 1.11%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Osisko Gold Royalties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Osisko Gold Royalties is 71.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Osisko Gold Royalties will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.09% next year. This indicates that Osisko Gold Royalties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

In the past three months, Osisko Gold Royalties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 51.38% of the stock of Osisko Gold Royalties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR



Earnings for Osisko Gold Royalties are expected to grow by 62.96% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Osisko Gold Royalties is -18.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Osisko Gold Royalties has a PEG Ratio of 0.87. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Osisko Gold Royalties has a P/B Ratio of 1.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

