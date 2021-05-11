Earnings results for Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.38.

Otonomy last issued its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Otonomy has generated ($1.45) earnings per share over the last year. Otonomy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Otonomy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 302.91%. The high price target for OTIC is $11.00 and the low price target for OTIC is $5.50. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Otonomy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.30, Otonomy has a forecasted upside of 302.9% from its current price of $2.06. Otonomy has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Otonomy does not currently pay a dividend. Otonomy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Otonomy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,056,574.00 in company stock. Only 16.10% of the stock of Otonomy is held by insiders. 72.25% of the stock of Otonomy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Otonomy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.17) to ($0.98) per share. The P/E ratio of Otonomy is -1.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Otonomy is -1.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Otonomy has a P/B Ratio of 1.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

