Earnings results for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04.

Palantir Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm earned $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Palantir Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Palantir Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Palantir Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Palantir Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.23%. The high price target for PLTR is $40.00 and the low price target for PLTR is $10.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Palantir Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

In the past three months, Palantir Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $125,875,655.00 in company stock. Only 10.13% of the stock of Palantir Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR



Earnings for Palantir Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.35) to $0.17 per share.

