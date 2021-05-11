Earnings results for Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Palatin Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.02. The firm earned ($0.16) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Palatin Technologies has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year. Palatin Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Palatin Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 369.31%. The high price target for PTN is $3.00 and the low price target for PTN is $2.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Palatin Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.50, Palatin Technologies has a forecasted upside of 369.3% from its current price of $0.53. Palatin Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Palatin Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

In the past three months, Palatin Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of Palatin Technologies is held by insiders. Only 11.74% of the stock of Palatin Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN



Earnings for Palatin Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to ($0.07) per share. The P/E ratio of Palatin Technologies is -5.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Palatin Technologies is -5.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Palatin Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

