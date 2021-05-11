Earnings results for Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energia S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 05/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Pampa Energía last issued its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $285 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.18 million. Pampa Energía has generated $9.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Pampa Energía has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pampa Energía in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.67%. The high price target for PAM is $14.70 and the low price target for PAM is $7.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía does not currently pay a dividend. Pampa Energía does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

In the past three months, Pampa Energía insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.63% of the stock of Pampa Energía is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM



Earnings for Pampa Energía are expected to decrease by -65.42% in the coming year, from $3.73 to $1.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Pampa Energía is 8.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.40. The P/E ratio of Pampa Energía is 8.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 32.69. Pampa Energía has a PEG Ratio of 1.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Pampa Energía has a P/B Ratio of 0.40. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

