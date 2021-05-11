Earnings results for PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Paysign, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

PaySign last released its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter. PaySign has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year. PaySign has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PaySign in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 77.11%. The high price target for PAYS is $10.00 and the low price target for PAYS is $3.30. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign does not currently pay a dividend. PaySign does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

In the past three months, PaySign insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 39.80% of the stock of PaySign is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 26.23% of the stock of PaySign is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS



The P/E ratio of PaySign is -57.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PaySign is -57.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PaySign has a P/B Ratio of 8.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

