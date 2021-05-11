Earnings results for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.52.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings results on March 14th, 2021. The reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.33. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.43) earnings per share over the last year. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 348.48%. The high price target for PHAS is $19.00 and the low price target for PHAS is $8.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.33, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 348.5% from its current price of $2.75. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

In the past three months, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.00% of the stock of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 58.58% of the stock of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS



Earnings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.98) to ($2.39) per share. The P/E ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals is -1.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals is -1.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

