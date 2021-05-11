Earnings results for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.62.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.57. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has generated ($13.98) earnings per share over the last year. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 60.75%. The high price target for PHAT is $63.00 and the low price target for PHAT is $34.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Phathom Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.00, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 60.8% from its current price of $32.97. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Phathom Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

In the past three months, Phathom Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,507,090.00 in company stock. 39.80% of the stock of Phathom Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 73.80% of the stock of Phathom Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT



Earnings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.10) to ($2.86) per share. The P/E ratio of Phathom Pharmaceuticals is -2.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Phathom Pharmaceuticals is -2.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

