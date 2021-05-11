Earnings results for Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 05/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.33.

Phio Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on March 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Phio Pharmaceuticals has generated ($19.33) earnings per share over the last year. Phio Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Phio Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 56.86%. The high price target for PHIO is $4.00 and the low price target for PHIO is $4.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Phio Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, Phio Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 56.9% from its current price of $2.55. Phio Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Phio Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

In the past three months, Phio Pharmaceuticals insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $9,723.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.52% of the stock of Phio Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 1.77% of the stock of Phio Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO



Earnings for Phio Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.92) to $2.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals is -0.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals is -0.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 0.30. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

