Earnings results for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.56) earnings per share over the last year. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 366.32%. The high price target for PIRS is $9.00 and the low price target for PIRS is $9.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 366.3% from its current price of $1.93. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Pieris Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

In the past three months, Pieris Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.59% of the stock of Pieris Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 57.46% of the stock of Pieris Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS



Earnings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.65) to ($0.72) per share. The P/E ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals is -3.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals is -3.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

