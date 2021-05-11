Earnings results for Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17.

Playtika last released its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $573.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.63 million. Playtika has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Playtika has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Playtika will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Playtika in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.18, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.63%. The high price target for PLTK is $42.00 and the low price target for PLTK is $32.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Playtika has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.18, Playtika has a forecasted upside of 38.6% from its current price of $26.82. Playtika has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika does not currently pay a dividend. Playtika does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

In the past three months, Playtika insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK



