Earnings results for Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36.

Pluristem Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.22. Pluristem Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Pluristem Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pluristem Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 160.76%. The high price target for PSTI is $12.50 and the low price target for PSTI is $6.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pluristem Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.30, Pluristem Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 160.8% from its current price of $3.95. Pluristem Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Pluristem Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

In the past three months, Pluristem Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.90% of the stock of Pluristem Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 11.95% of the stock of Pluristem Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI



Earnings for Pluristem Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.09) to ($1.08) per share. Pluristem Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

