Earnings results for Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41.

Poshmark last announced its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business earned $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. Its revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Poshmark has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Poshmark has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Poshmark will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Poshmark in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 56.70%. The high price target for POSH is $85.00 and the low price target for POSH is $52.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Poshmark has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.38, Poshmark has a forecasted upside of 56.7% from its current price of $44.91. Poshmark has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark does not currently pay a dividend. Poshmark does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

In the past three months, Poshmark insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,145,921.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH



