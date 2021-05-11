Earnings results for Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

Precigen last released its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. Precigen has generated ($0.88) earnings per share over the last year. Precigen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Precigen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 105.13%. The high price target for PGEN is $14.00 and the low price target for PGEN is $10.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Precigen has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.80, Precigen has a forecasted upside of 105.1% from its current price of $6.24. Precigen has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen does not currently pay a dividend. Precigen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

In the past three months, Precigen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,636,909.00 in company stock. 50.70% of the stock of Precigen is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 66.57% of the stock of Precigen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN



Earnings for Precigen are expected to remain at ($0.47) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Precigen is -3.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Precigen is -3.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Precigen has a P/B Ratio of 14.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

