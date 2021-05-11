Earnings results for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.59.

Prothena last announced its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Prothena has generated ($1.95) earnings per share over the last year. Prothena has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Prothena will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Prothena in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.82%. The high price target for PRTA is $38.00 and the low price target for PRTA is $19.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Prothena has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.43, Prothena has a forecasted upside of 25.8% from its current price of $23.39. Prothena has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena does not currently pay a dividend. Prothena does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

In the past three months, Prothena insiders have bought 9,829.20% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $19,090,870.00 in company stock and sold $192,270.00 in company stock. Only 30.40% of the stock of Prothena is held by insiders. 90.15% of the stock of Prothena is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA



Earnings for Prothena are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.78) to ($1.82) per share. The P/E ratio of Prothena is -9.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Prothena is -9.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Prothena has a P/B Ratio of 3.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here