Earnings results for Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-14.

Ra Medical Systems last posted its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $1.11. Ra Medical Systems has generated ($108.25) earnings per share over the last year. Ra Medical Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ra Medical Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 689.47%. The high price target for RMED is $50.00 and the low price target for RMED is $7.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ra Medical Systems has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.50, Ra Medical Systems has a forecasted upside of 689.5% from its current price of $3.61. Ra Medical Systems has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Ra Medical Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

In the past three months, Ra Medical Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Ra Medical Systems is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED



Earnings for Ra Medical Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($19.25) to ($9.21) per share. The P/E ratio of Ra Medical Systems is -0.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ra Medical Systems is -0.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ra Medical Systems has a P/B Ratio of 0.06. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

