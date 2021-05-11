Earnings results for RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Radcom Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

RADCOM last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. RADCOM has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year. RADCOM has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RADCOM in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for RADCOM.

Dividend Strength: RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM does not currently pay a dividend. RADCOM does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

In the past three months, RADCOM insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 69.00% of the stock of RADCOM is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 22.02% of the stock of RADCOM is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM



Earnings for RADCOM are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.29) per share. The P/E ratio of RADCOM is -28.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of RADCOM is -28.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RADCOM has a P/B Ratio of 1.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

