Earnings results for RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

RCM Technologies last posted its earnings results on March 31st, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. RCM Technologies has generated $0.31 earnings per share over the last year. RCM Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RCM Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.64%. The high price target for RCMT is $4.00 and the low price target for RCMT is $4.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

RCM Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, RCM Technologies has a forecasted upside of 13.6% from its current price of $3.52. RCM Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. RCM Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

In the past three months, RCM Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.50% of the stock of RCM Technologies is held by insiders. Only 23.07% of the stock of RCM Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT



Earnings for RCM Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.12 per share. The P/E ratio of RCM Technologies is -7.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of RCM Technologies is -7.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RCM Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

