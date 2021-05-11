Earnings results for Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Reeds, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Reed’s last announced its earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company earned $10.68 million during the quarter. Reed’s has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year. Reed’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021. Reed’s will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Reed’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 135.85%. The high price target for REED is $2.50 and the low price target for REED is $2.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Reed’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.50, Reed’s has a forecasted upside of 135.8% from its current price of $1.06. Reed’s has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Reed’s does not currently pay a dividend. Reed’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Reed’s insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.90% of the stock of Reed’s is held by insiders. Only 21.04% of the stock of Reed’s is held by institutions.

Earnings for Reed’s are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.16) to ($0.10) per share. The P/E ratio of Reed’s is -5.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Reed’s is -5.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Reed’s has a P/B Ratio of 53.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

