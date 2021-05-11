Earnings results for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21.

Analyst Opinion on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Roblox in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.87%. The high price target for RBLX is $85.00 and the low price target for RBLX is $78.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox does not currently pay a dividend. Roblox does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

In the past three months, Roblox insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,824,000.00 in company stock.

