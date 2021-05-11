Earnings results for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.56. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.58) earnings per share over the last year. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.18, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.52%. The high price target for RCKT is $100.00 and the low price target for RCKT is $33.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.18, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 36.5% from its current price of $43.35. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Rocket Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

In the past three months, Rocket Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 41.40% of the stock of Rocket Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT



Earnings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.93) to ($2.07) per share. The P/E ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals is -23.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals is -23.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 7.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here